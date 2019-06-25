Proposed bill may allow Pennsylvania students to work from home on snow days

A bill to allow schools to plan for snow days is now on the desk of Governor Tom Wolf.The measure would allow for what's called "Flexible Instructional Days."Using those flex days would allow students to get their work either the day before or over the internet.And if the kids get the work done, the school year would not need to be extended into the summer.The bill would not make those flex days mandatory for schools.Each school in the state would be allowed to opt in.