Proposed California bill would ban complimentary hotel shampoo bottles

LOS ANGELES -- Those tiny bottles of shampoo and conditioner found in hotel bathrooms could become a thing of the past if California passes a new bill.
The proposed law would encourage hotels to provide the products in bulk dispensers to reduce plastic waste.
Introduced by Assemblyman Ash Kalra and co-authored by Assemblyman Mark Stone, Assembly Bill 1162 was introduced in February. If it passes, it will be put into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The types of businesses the bill refers to include establishments like a hotel, motel, resort, bed and breakfast or vacation rental, ABC News reports.
The bill would allow local authorities to inspect and enforce these requirements with a written warning upon first violation, and up to a $2,000 fine for those who fail to comply.
Last year, Marriott announced plans to replace individual amenity bottles with in-shower dispensers at 1,500 hotels in North America, and to remove plastic straws worldwide by July 2019.
California has been at the forefront of bans on single-use plastics and became the first state to ban plastic bags in 2014.
