Proposed 2021 budget cuts funding to Philadelphia police by $33 million

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council has approved a preliminary 2021 budget that aims to reduce police spending and implements reforms, investments into affordable housing and includes restoring funding to the arts.City Council gave its preliminary approval to the $4.9 billion budget late Wednesday night which could reduce funding to the Philadelphia Police Department by $33 million.The new budget will also help implement reforms inside and outside of the department, including body cameras for police officers and implicit bias training for police.The budget has been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected more than 24,000 residents.City council is also proposing to hold the Philadelphia Fire Department's budget to its 2020 funding."It is extremely disappointing that at this time we are not able to move forward with some of the crucial investments I proposed back in March, before the pandemic and resulting economic downtown were felt in Philadelphia. And it pains me that this budget reduces some City services and eliminates hundreds of jobs," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Still, we have prioritized core services, protected our most vulnerable residents, and maintained our financial flexibility to enable a quick rebound."Roughly $25 million of the proposed budget will address healthcare needs, healthier food options, affordable housing, anti-poverty efforts, job training and other measures.The proposed budget will also fund $1.35 million for Arts and Culture in Philadelphia.""In short, thanks to Council's leadership, I believe this budget will accomplish the goal I laid out on May 1: we will keep all Philadelphians safe, healthy, and educated while maintaining core municipal services that our residents rely on daily. Just as importantly, the most difficult decisions were made through a lens of racial equity. The budget intentionally limits the impact of service delays or cuts on people of color, who are disproportionately impacted by the virus and already suffering from decades of systemic inequality. I look forward to final approval by City Council on June 25," said Kenney.