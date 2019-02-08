Protest against Trump environmental policies at City Hall

CITY HALL (WPVI) -- At Philadelphia City Hall on Thursday it was a protest against President Trump's environmental policies.An advocacy group called Defend Our Future staged a demonstration to criticize the federal government's decision to roll back certain health and safety standards that protestors say open the door to mercury pollution.Some city council members like Blondell Reynolds Brown joined the protesters, to speak out against coal-burning power plants that release mercury into the air.Earlier Thursday, city council voted on a resolution opposing mercury pollution which has been long been linked to heart attacks and premature deaths.