Protesters demanding halt to evictions arrested outside Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested protesters who had been camped out in front of City Hall on Thursday morning.The protesters were demanding a halt to evictions.Chopper 6 was over the scene as those protesters were being taken into custody.A demonstration called "Close the Courts: Stand with us against eviction" kicked off at 7:30 a.m.The group attempted to stall eviction proceedings by blocking entrances to City Hall, including the district attorney's office.The statewide eviction moratorium expired September 1.