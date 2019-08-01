2020 presidential election

Cory Booker interrupted by 'Fire Pantaleo' protesters at beginning of Democratic debate

DETROIT -- Protesters interrupted Sen. Cory Booker as he delivered his opening remarks during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

The protesters were shouting "Fire Pantaleo!" to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, demanding he fire Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer accused of using a fatal chokehold on Eric Garner five years ago.

This month marked the five-year anniversary of Garner's death.

Pantaleo, who is white, placed Garner, who is black, in what prosecutors said was effectively a chokehold after Garner refused to be handcuffed during an arrest over the selling of loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Chokeholds are banned under police policy. Pantaleo maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called the "seat belt."

Booker stopped speaking while the demonstrators were presumably escorted out of the room and resumed his remarks afterward.

Booker said: "We have serious problems in America. We have deep wounds and seriously deeply rooted challenges. We desperately need to heal as a nation and move forward because we know in this country our fates are united, that we have a common destiny. The call of this election is the call to unite and common cause and common purpose."

A different set of demonstrators later interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden as he discussed immigration reform and border security.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscory bookerdebatepresidential racepresidential debatedemocrats2020 presidential electioneric garner
RELATED
Democrats squabble over health care in 2nd night of debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrats squabble over health care in 2nd night of debate
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Democratic debate: List of candidates who made it in
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe Storms with Flooding Downpours Tonight
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
2 men convicted of murder in separate cases exonerated this week
Stranger finds missing wedding ring thought to be lost for good
US believes Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is dead
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Show More
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Well-known bait shop in Delaware closed after collapse
Fmr. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail
Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect
Renovations bring Fountain Show to Franklin Square
More TOP STORIES News