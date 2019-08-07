Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor

Wednesday's decision cannot be appealed. But it is expected to unleash new demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don't want her as governor.
Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló while legislators were in recess, and only the House approved his nomination. Pierluisi was then sworn in as governor Friday after Rosselló formally resigned in response to angry street protests.
Puerto Rico's Senate sued to challenge Pierluisi's legitimacy as governor, arguing that its approval was also necessary. The Supreme Court judges ruled in favor of the Senate.
