Politics

Puerto Rico to get billions for storm aid, reconstruction

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico is slated to receive more than $6 billion in federal funds to help prepare the U.S. territory for future hurricanes and other disasters, officials said Tuesday.

The money assigned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be used for infrastructure projects and economic development, among other things, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

In addition, Puerto Rico now has access to $3.2 billion to continue rebuilding from hurricanes Irma and Maria, said Pierluisi, who praised the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden for acting quickly.

Congress had assigned $67 billion to help with reconstruction efforts after the hurricanes devastated the island in September 2017, but of the $43 billion obligated, Puerto Rico has only received $18 billion amid concerns over how the money would be spent.

Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden is pledging to reopen most K-12 schools within 100 days -- an ambitious goal as Covid cases surge and teachers across the country fight some plans to reopen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseconomydisaster reliefhurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot after snow shoveling dispute outside laundromat
AccuWeather: Refreeze Overnight, Breaks of Sunshine Wednesday
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Allentown police ID woman found dead in winter storm
Bucks Co. athlete overcomes family tragedy to fulfill promise to brother
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Show More
Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Philly nonprofit helps community remove snow for free
Black Doctors Covid Consortium holds vaccination day for Divine 9 members
Storm dumps about 2 feet of snow on parts of Berks Co.
More TOP STORIES News