Rally looks to inspire voters to get out and vote this Election Day

With the midterm election just around the corner, there is a massive push to rally voters.And it's not just political leaders getting involved in the push for people to cast their ballots on Tuesday.A rally and march took place in Center City Sunday in an effort to inspire voters to get out the vote come Election Day.The event began at Tenth and Master, and marchers are still heading towards the rally at City Hall."We think it's so important to get that vote out," said Dawn Edwards of North Philadelphia.People gathered Sunday ahead of Tuesday's elections to get out the vote.The location of the rally in front of Octavius Catto statue held significance.Octavius Catto was an African American Philadelphia educator and activist who was assassinated in 1871 for his work in advocating for equal voting rights.Reverend Malcolm Byrd who is representing the Philadelphia lawyers and collars campaign, a local organization that put together this event, wants people to know that they have resources come election day for questions or issues if they arise."We're collaborating, we're bringing our forces together to ensure voters there will be scrutiny of the process," said Rev. Byrd.Action News also spoke to a political watcher and pollster who expects a large turnout come Tuesday."I'm not suggesting it's going to look like a presidential election, but we are going to see a larger turnout right now of millennials than normal, we are going to see a larger turnout of African Americans, but it could be all demographic groups that turnout goes up," said Terry Madonna.The Philadelphia lawyers and collars campaign are just one of several organizations who will be on the ground Sunday to assist voters with anything they may need.