POLITICS

Rally looks to inspire voters to get out and vote this Election Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Rally looks to inspire voters to get out and vote this Election Day. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 4, 2018.

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
With the midterm election just around the corner, there is a massive push to rally voters.

And it's not just political leaders getting involved in the push for people to cast their ballots on Tuesday.

A rally and march took place in Center City Sunday in an effort to inspire voters to get out the vote come Election Day.

The event began at Tenth and Master, and marchers are still heading towards the rally at City Hall.

"We think it's so important to get that vote out," said Dawn Edwards of North Philadelphia.

People gathered Sunday ahead of Tuesday's elections to get out the vote.

The location of the rally in front of Octavius Catto statue held significance.

Octavius Catto was an African American Philadelphia educator and activist who was assassinated in 1871 for his work in advocating for equal voting rights.

Reverend Malcolm Byrd who is representing the Philadelphia lawyers and collars campaign, a local organization that put together this event, wants people to know that they have resources come election day for questions or issues if they arise.

"We're collaborating, we're bringing our forces together to ensure voters there will be scrutiny of the process," said Rev. Byrd.

Action News also spoke to a political watcher and pollster who expects a large turnout come Tuesday.

"I'm not suggesting it's going to look like a presidential election, but we are going to see a larger turnout right now of millennials than normal, we are going to see a larger turnout of African Americans, but it could be all demographic groups that turnout goes up," said Terry Madonna.

The Philadelphia lawyers and collars campaign are just one of several organizations who will be on the ground Sunday to assist voters with anything they may need.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newsmidterm electionselection dayrally
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Migrant caravan trudges through 'route of death' in Mexico
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Trump presidency faces high stakes in midterm elections
More Politics
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Twp.
Migrant caravan trudges through 'route of death' in Mexico
Off-duty officer helps save Havertown fire victim's family
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Man dies after being shot 11 times in West Philadelphia
Man shot outside West Philadelphia takeout restaurant
2 teens stabbed at party inside Frankford garage
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Show More
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Here Comes Santa: Well, he's already at Philly malls
Passenger flees after car crashes into Center City church
Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
More News