Politics

Rand Paul blocks Senate vote on 9/11 victim compensation fund

By MATTHEW DALY
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday blocked a bipartisan bill that would ensure a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

Paul objected to a request by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to approve the bill by unanimous consent, which would fast-track approval.

Paul, R-Ky., questioned the bill's 70-year time frame and said any new spending should be offset by corresponding cuts. The government already faces a $22 trillion debt, a figure that grows every year, Paul said.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the 9/11 bill would result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years, including more than $4 billion for claims already filed.

Gillibrand said 9/11 first responders and their families have had "enough of political games." The legislation has 74 Senate co-sponsors, including Gillibrand, and easily passed the House last week.
EMBED More News Videos

Republican Rand Paul and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speak on the Senate floor


The bill would extend though 2092 a victims compensation fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent. The $7.4 billion fund is rapidly being depleted, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70%.

"Our 9/11 first responders and the entire nation are watching to see if this body actually cares ... about the men and women who answered the call of duty" after the attacks, Gillibrand said.

As the World Trade Center towers began to crumble that day, "there was one group of men and women - our heroes, the bravest among us - who ran the opposite way," Gillibrand said. "They ran toward danger. They raced up towers. They went into harm's way to answer the call of duty."

In the months after the attacks, first responders cleaned up the aftermath, breathing in toxic air amid smoke, burning metal, crushed glass and electronics and other hazards.

"These heroes have since had to quit doing the jobs they love, providing for the families they love because they're too sick," Gillibrand said. "They've had to give up their income. They've had to give up their dreams and their future. They've had to face the terrifying reality that they are actually going to die because of what they did on 9/11 and the months thereafter."

She and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, also of New York, urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring up the bill as soon as Thursday. McConnell, R-Ky., has agreed to call a vote before Congress goes on its August recess.

Schumer, Gillibrand and Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., want McConnell to bring up the bill as a stand-alone measure and not package it with other legislation such as a broad budget and debt deal that would stave off the likelihood of a government shutdown this fall.

"The minute this bill hits the floor, it will pass," Schumer said.

Debate over the measure comes a month after comedian Jon Stewart sharply criticized Congress for failing to act. Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, said lawmakers were showing "disrespect" to first responders now suffering from respiratory ailments and other illnesses as a result of their recovery work at the former World Trade Center site in New York City.

Stewart called the sparse attendance at a June 11 House hearing "an embarrassment to the country and a stain on this institution." He later targeted McConnell for slow-walking a previous version of the legislation and using it as a "political pawn" to get other things done.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citysenateseptember11september 11th
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Widespread storm damage across Bucks, Mercer counties
Man shot outside of Wells Fargo building on Broad Street
Fatal tractor-trailer crash, fire shuts down I-78 in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Tracking Scattered Storms Today
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills at least 26 at anime studio
Young fan's act of Brotherly Love was highlight of Phillies game
Teen shot twice in front of his Hunting Park home
Show More
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
NJ officer charged with murder in death of baby
Woman suing Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack
Philly pool reopens after gang-related shooting
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
More TOP STORIES News