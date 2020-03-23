Coronavirus

REAL ID deadline will be pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule, which is slated to go into full effect on Oct. 1, 2020, requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

Trump did not say what the new deadline was but said it will be announced "very soon."

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

VIDEO: Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdmvcoronavirusreal idu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Zach Ertz, wife donating $100K to Philabundance
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Síntomas, consejos y prevención de coronavirus
Senior Spotlight: UPenn runner Andrew Hally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay at home order for several Pa. counties; school closures extended
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Montco COVID-19 cases jump to 136
Zach Ertz, wife donating $100K to Philabundance
Del. governor closes schools through May 15
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
NJ orders some county inmates released amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Teachers, families planning for at least 2 more weeks of home learning
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
AccuWeather: Rain Ends This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tuesday
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
More TOP STORIES News