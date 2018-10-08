Register to vote: Deadlines near in Pa., N.J., Del.

If you want to vote in the Delaware Valley next month, you are running out of time to register.
The deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote is just a day away. You must get the application processed by the post office by Tuesday, October 9.
The post office is closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
Voters in Delaware have until next Saturday, October 13.
And in New Jersey, the last day to register is Tuesday, October 16.
You can also register to vote online.
Pennsylvania: https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/VoterRegistrationApplication.aspx
Delaware: https://ivote.de.gov/voterlogin.aspx
New Jersey: https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml
