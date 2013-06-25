Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis has died at 80, ABC News confirms

Civil rights legend and Georgia congressman Rep. John Lewis has died at the age of 80 at his home in Atlanta, ABC News confirmed Friday night.At the end of last year, Lewis was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.Lewis, the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists in a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said in a statement that the cancer was detected during a routine medical visit.Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on the passing of Lewis saying "America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes.""John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation - from the determination with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the courage he showed as a young man facing down violence and death on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the moral leadership he brought to the Congress for more than 30 years," said Pelosi.An Atlanta Democrat sometimes called the "conscience of the Congress," Lewis is known for the prominent role he had in the 1960s civil rights struggles.In that era, he led hundreds of protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Then 25, he was at the head of the march when he was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. His skull was fractured, and nationally televised images of the brutality forced the country's attention on racial oppression in the South.Lewis also joined King and four other civil rights leaders in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. He spoke to the vast crowd just before King delivered his famed I Have a Dream speech.Lewis turned to politics in 1981, when he was elected to the Atlanta City Council. He won a seat in Congress in 1986 and has spent much of his career in the minority.