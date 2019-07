Congressman Eric Swalwell to hold news conference amid reports he's dropping out of presidential race

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell is holding a news conference today amid reports that he's planning to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race.Rep. Swalwell will hold the news conference at 1 p.m. PT in Dublin, California.The East Bay Express reports , he canceled several campaign events last week.Rep. Swalwell announced he was running for president in April during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'