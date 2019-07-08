2020 presidential election

Congressman Eric Swalwell to hold news conference amid reports he's dropping out of presidential race

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell is holding a news conference today amid reports that he's planning to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race.

Rep. Swalwell will hold the news conference at 1 p.m. PT in Dublin, California.

The East Bay Express reports, he canceled several campaign events last week.

Rep. Swalwell announced he was running for president in April during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
