Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work

Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work. Janai Norman reports during Action News Mornings on November 20, 2018.

WASHINGTON --
Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year.

That's according to The Washington Post, which reports the emails were sent to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants.

The White House didn't immediately respond to questions Monday, but a spokesman for Ivanka Trump's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, didn't dispute the report.

Peter Mirijanian says, "While transitioning into government... Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family." He says no classified information was transmitted and the emails have been "retained" in conformity with records' laws.

President Donald Trump mercilessly criticized his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server, labeling her "Crooked Hillary" and saying she belonged in jail.

