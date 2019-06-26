WASHINGTON -- Democrats say Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued subpoenas to him Tuesday evening.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff say in a joint statement that the special counsel has agreed to testify about the Trump-Russia report he issued in April. The Justice Department declined to comment.
The committees have been in negotiations with Mueller for more than two months about his testimony. But he has been hesitant to testify and speak about the investigation beyond a public statement he issued last month.
Mueller broke a nearly two-year silence when he made a brief public statement at the Department of Justice in late May.
During his comments, Mueller said he had no further plans to speak publicly on matters that were addressed in his over 400-page report.
Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report on April 2018.
In a letter to Mueller accompanying the subpoenas, the committee chairmen said "the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News