protest

Former presidential candidate, Mitt Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney marched in a protest against police mistreatment of minorities in the nation's capital, making him the first Republican senator to do so.

Romney, who represents Utah, posted a tweet showing him wearing a mask as he walked with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington on Sunday. Above the photo he wrote: Black Lives Matter.



On Saturday, Romney tweeted a photo of his father, George, who was the governor of Michigan from 1963 to 1969, marching with civil rights protesters in the 1960s in a Detroit suburb.

Above the photo, Mitt Romney wrote: "This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s - "Force alone will not eliminate riots," he said. "We must eliminate the problems from which they stem."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.republicansblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydmitt romney
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy marches in George Floyd protest
Some Philly businesses defy outdoor dining restrictions
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
College students take peaceful protest to Philly suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
Philadelphia begins enforcing metered parking regulations
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday
Show More
Some Philly businesses defy outdoor dining restrictions
College students take peaceful protest to Philly suburbs
Frank Rizzo mural painted over in South Philadelphia
'Invisible Hands' make deliveries for the elderly, people in need
Official: Trump demanded 10K troops in Washington on Monday
More TOP STORIES News