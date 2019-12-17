u.s. & world

Russian spy ship spotted 'operating in an unsafe manner' off southeastern US: Coast Guard

Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners after receiving reports that a Russian ship had been operating unsafely off the Eastern Seaboard.

"This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements," Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said.

Other vessels in the area should "maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel," the Coast Guard warned.

The Coast Guard did not say exactly where the ship, the RFN Viktor Leonov, was located, only that it had been reported within USCG Sector Jacksonville's Area of Responsibility. That area encompasses 40,000 square miles of water and 190 miles of coastline in Florida and Georgia.

A U.S. Navy destroyer is shadowing the Russian ship, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The Leonov carries electronic surveillance equipment and some weapons for self-defense, ABC News reported following a 2017 sighting. It "is not armed with any types of weapons that would present a threat to the US homeland or population," a Pentagon official said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrussiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Updated autism guidelines released by American Academy of Pediatrics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoplifters wanted for tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
16-year-old girl whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
AccuWeather: Rain and Ice Continues
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
Gun-toting wife fights off attempted robbers in west Houston
Show More
NJ IHOP waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip
Troubleshooters Update: Arrest warrant issued for sex offender minister
12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed
NJ lawmakers pass marijuana referendum for 2020 ballot
Dog adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
More TOP STORIES News