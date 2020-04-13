2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden after suspending 2020 presidential campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders has thrown his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, endorsing his former rival's campaign during a joint live stream event about the nation's coronavirus response.

"Today I am asking all Americans -- I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans -- to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said.

Sanders added that he wanted to "make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe, and I'm speaking just for myself now, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country."

The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party's ideological divide to unify voters against President Donald Trump in the fall. Biden and Sanders, a leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as the "Medicare for All" universal health care plan.

The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year. Sanders endorsed Clinton, but only after the end of a drawn-out nominating fight and amid a bitter fight over the Democratic platform that extended to the summer convention.

Sanders did not immediately address Monday whether he would continue to fight for delegates at state conventions around the country or whether he'd simply use his newfound alliance with Biden to influence the nominee and the policy slate that he will present voters.

The endorsement comes days after Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, leaving Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

"The path toward victory is virtually impossible," Sanders told supporters last week as he congratulated Biden, adding that the former vice president is "a very decent man whom I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

