Bernie Sanders says he's 'disowning' his sexist backers during Democratic debate

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gestures during the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is "disowning" any of his supporters who lob sexist attacks online.

During Wednesday night's debate in Las Vegas, the Vermont senator defended his supporters after leaders of the influential Culinary Union said that they've received attacks from some Sanders backers online and over the phone.

Of his online army, Sanders said that "99.9% of them are decent human beings," but that "if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren added that the party needs "a candidate with unshakeable values and a candidate who can actually get something done for working people."

Pete Buttigieg rebutted Sanders, challenging him to ask himself: "Why did this pattern arise? Why is it especially the case among your supporters?"

He also suggested that Sanders' supporters were taking his lead, saying that "leadership is about what you draw out of people, it's about how you inspire people to act."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
