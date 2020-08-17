Sanders warns of authoritarian rise under Trump, comparing president to Nero

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5069650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bernie Sanders is the longest-serving independent in Congress. Here's a look at his career from Burlington mayor to the United States Senate.

Bernie Sanders has unleashed a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, suggesting that under him "authoritarianism has taken root in our country."Addressing the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, the Vermont senator said Trump had proved incapable of controlling the coronavirus outbreak, coping with the economic fallout and addressing institutional racism in the United States and climate change threatening the globe."Nero fiddled while Rome burned," Sanders said. "Trump golfs."Sanders, who finished second in the Democratic primary behind Joe Biden, struck a more optimistic tone when he thanked supporters who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 for helping to move the country "in a bold, new direction."He called on his backers, as well as those who supported other 2020 Democratic primary contenders or Trump four years ago, to unite behind Biden.Sanders says, "My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."