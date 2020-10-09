voting

Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching in Pa., NJ, Del.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching in the Delaware Valley.

Visit our Interactive Election Resources in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

In Delaware, Saturday, Oct. 10 is the deadline for unregistered citizens to register to vote before the 2020 General Election.

In New Jersey, you have until Oct. 13 to register to vote.

In Pennsylvania, the deadline is Oct. 19.

In order to vote in November, you must submit the registration form in person or online, or have it postmarked by those dates.

RELATED: Skeptical of USPS cuts, Philadelphia voters hand-deliver ballots instead
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of Philadelphia voters chose to deliver their vote in person, rather than trust the United States Postal Service.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniadelawarenew jerseyvotinginstagram stories2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTING
Video released of suspect in theft of election equipment
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
With 'One-Click', you can register to vote in Philly
Local artists teamed up to encourage Philadelphians to vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caught on video: Gunfire erupts during vigil in SW Philly
AccuWeather: Warmer Saturday, effects of Delta on the way
Vigil held for Montco 10-month-old allegedly beaten, raped by father
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Nurse shares terrifying experience being carjacked at gunpoint
Family of 4, dog escape from burning Palmyra home
Tropical Storm Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi
Show More
Police identify woman killed in Germantown rampage
Former Philly DA speaks on lessons learned in prison
Last survivor of Pearl Harbor attack in Philadelphia dies
Fliers with backwards swastikas sent to several Mullica Hill homes
Memorial for NJ state police trooper vandalized
More TOP STORIES News