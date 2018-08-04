POLITICS

Saturday marks first-ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday, a former president receives a special honor.

Saturday, a former president receives a special honor.

It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois. Saturday also happens to be his 57th birthday.

Barack Obama Day is a commemorative day, not a legal state holiday.

Last year, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed the bill into law. The law says the Barack Obama Day is to be observed, "As a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamapresident barack obamaBruce RaunerIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Glenn Jacobs, WWE's Kane, wins mayor's race in Tennessee
Trump trashes media as 'fake, fake disgusting news' at Pa. rally
US officials raise alarm about 2018, 2020 election security
More Politics
Top Stories
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Man dies after being shot 5 times in Olney
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
Brian Dawkins along with 6 new Hall members in Canton
Neighbor rescues 3 people from Washington Township house fire
5 brass plaques stolen from Phillies statues in South Philadelphia
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
Show More
Connecticut officer decides to pay for shoplifter's items
Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage
Officer who worked 32 years without sick day gets last radio call
Man arrested for attempted carjacking and assault in New Castle
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes traffic problems on I-295 in Cherry Hill
More News