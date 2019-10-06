bernie sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is back at his Vermont home after being treated for a heart attack in Las Vegas.

The plane carrying the 78-year-old senator arrived in Vermont just before 6 p.m. Saturday, one day after he was released from a hospital.

As he left the airport, he told reporters "I'm feeling great, thank you."

He was then driven home in a motorcade where he was greeted by family at the front door.

Sanders was attending a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.

Sanders' campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart.

The doctors said the rest of his stay was "uneventful with good expected progress."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvermontbernie sanderspresidential raceheart attack2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BERNIE SANDERS
Sanders released from hospital after suffering heart attack
Bernie Sanders' heart procedure a common one
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Democratic debate candidates share their biggest professional setbacks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Jets-Eagles, Week 5 games
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Shower
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Brandywine Valley SPCA caring for 54 dogs from Bahamas
Show More
3 men hospitalized after stabbing incident in Spring Garden
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
Women's team unsatisfied with probe of game cut short by football fireworks
"We lost the engine," pilot says as plane splashes down in Pa. river
More TOP STORIES News