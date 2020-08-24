RNC 2020

Tim Scott, Black GOP senator, hails progress made in America on race in RNC speech | WATCH

Sen. Tim Scott says he is living the American dream and cites "the evolution of the Southern heart" as the reason he, as a Black man, was able to win a primary election against a son of Strom Thurmond.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Congress's only Black GOP senator gave the prominent primetime closing speech on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention Monday.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott recounted growing up in a single-parent household and failing out of ninth grade before finding a mentor and becoming a small-business owner.

"We live in a world that only wants you to believe in the bad news, racially, economically and culturally-polarizing news," Scott said. "We don't give into cancel culture, or the radical - and factually baseless - belief that things are worse today than in the 1860s or the 1960s." He added that Biden would turn the U.S. into a "socialist utopia."

Scott blasted Democrats for taking minority voters for granted and for not doing more to stop what they depicted as lawlessness in American cities amid the protests that have swept the nation after George Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

RELATED | Everything to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention

The campaign touts Scott for his work in creating legislation for Opportunity Zones, a federal program that offers tax incentives to promote private investment in economically distressed areas.

"Scott also plays a critical role in issues regarding workforce development, education and diversity," the campaign's website reads.

VIDEOS: Speakers on the 1st night of the 2020 RNC

EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 4 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 15)

Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24.



Scott is one of a diverse group of Trump supporters to be featured at this year's Republican convention.

Kim Klacik, a Black Republican running to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings's seat representing Maryland's 7th District, is scheduled to speak Monday. Alice Johnson, a Black nonviolent drug offender Trump pardoned in 2018, is set to appear on Thursday.

One of several African Americans on the schedule, former football star Herschel Walker, defended the president against those who call him a racist.

"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald," Walker said in prepared remarks. "The worst one is 'racist.' I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist."
EMBED More News Videos

Former professional football player Herschel Walker speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention.



The opening night Monday highlighted the "Land of Promise," aiming to show how Trump helped renew the American dream.

Its speakers include some of the president's staunchest supporters, such as Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz; Charlie Kirk, the president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA; the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also the campaign's national finance chair.

Others include former Ambassador to the U.N. and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrace in americapresident donald trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
Donald Trump Jr. name-calls 'Beijing Biden' at 2020 RNC
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gym issues apology after membership misunderstanding
Wildwood officer won't face charges after controversial arrest
Woman could have leg amputated after illegal street race
'It's going to be bad': Temple students, faculty protest in-person classes
Woman attacked during Mass offers words of forgiveness to suspect
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and Humidity Build Tuesday with the Potential for Severe Storms.
Philly salon takes some services outdoors during pandemic
Show More
Archdiocese of Philadelphia makes decision on fall sports
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
76ers fire coach Brett Brown
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defends show of guns
POLL: Who is most at fault for disappointing 76ers?
More TOP STORIES News