Senator to reach 500K miles in minivan at Dover International Speedway

Minivan milestone for Sen. Tom Carper.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- U.S. Senator Tom Carper is celebrating a minivan milestone in Dover, Delaware.

Carper purchased a Chrysler Town and Country in 2001 and has been driving it ever since.

On Monday morning, he will cross the finish line at Dover International Speedway to reach 500,000 miles on the minivan.

Carper says, the vehicle, affectionately known as "The Silver Bullet," has been across the country several times and has never let him down once.

