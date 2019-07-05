american flag

All-American Flag Act calls for feds' American flags to be made in USA

BANGOR, Maine -- A pair of senators says the American flags the federal government purchases should have to be made in America.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, introduced legislation they call the "All-American Flag Act" that would require the government to buy flags produced entirely with U.S.-made materials. The flags would also have to be manufactured in the U.S.

The government is required to buy flags made from at least 50 percent American-made materials under current law. Similar proposals to ensure all-American flags passed the Senate twice earlier this decade. Both of those efforts stalled in the House of Representatives.

Collins says the rule change would make sure "the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentamerican flag
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN FLAG
Texas teen mows front lawn into U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier
Poll: American pride is at an all-time low
Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns: WSJ
City tries to stop business from flying oversized US flag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
Off-duty police officer stabbed near Quakertown, Pa.
Man steals phone in NJ, posts picture to victim's Instagram
Police: Woman had drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car
Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC says
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
AccuWeather: Hot and Steamy, Spotty Storms Today
Show More
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
70-year-old disqualified L.A. Marathon runner found dead
Dog stolen from traveling circus in Delaware
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
Police called to disperse July 4th crowd at Penn's Landing
More TOP STORIES News