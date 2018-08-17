This week's panel consists of Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey, Nelson Diaz, and Dom Giordano.
Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss the release of the Grand Jury Report of sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church. They discussed 'keeping the faith' amid these scandals, accountability of the Church and what legal action can and will be taken by the victims. A quick fire round of election updates were also discussed.
Related Topics:
politicsinside storypriest sex abuse
politicsinside storypriest sex abuse