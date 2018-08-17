INSIDE STORY

Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss the release of the Grand Jury Report of sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church. They discussed 'keeping the faith' amid these scandals, accountability of the Church and what legal action can and will be taken by the victims. A quick fire round of election updates were also discussed.

This week's panel consists of Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey, Nelson Diaz, and Dom Giordano.
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
The Vatican broke its silence regarding the sexual abuse allegations against more than 300 Pennsylvania priests Thursday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinside storypriest sex abuse
Related
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
INSIDE STORY
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
WATCH: Inside Story on Temple's Fox School rankings scandal, trouble at Ms. America and more
Watch July 22 Inside Story: Mayor Kenney's soda tax W, local reax to Trump on Russia
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
More inside story
POLITICS
Trump cancels $92M parade, cites cost, says maybe next year
Union workers march in support of immigrant rights
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
White nationalists gather outside White House on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Babysitter takes kids out of home during Holmesburg murder-suicide
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
50-year-old man struck and killed on Broad Street
New area code, dialing procedure in New Jersey
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Timeline: What happened before Colorado wife, kids went missing
Alleged Rite Aid thief resists arrest, gets into scuffles with officer
Trump cancels $92M parade, cites cost, says maybe next year
Show More
Tom Brady, Nick Foles finally connect after missed Super Bowl handshake
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More News