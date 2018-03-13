GUN VIOLENCE

Shoe memorial represents thousands of victims of US gun violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of empty shoes representing children killed by gun violence were being placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday morning. (ABC News)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
Thousands of empty shoes representing children killed by gun violence were being placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday morning.

KGO-TV reports, the display is part of a massive memorial by a community organization called Avaaz.

Staff and volunteers say there are 7,000 shoes symbolizing the number of children killed since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

Some of the shoes being placed on the lawn are from some of the victims, according to Avaaz.

Organizers say the shoes should be filled with kids, jumping and skipping and hope the memorial will serve as a poignant reminder to Congress on the need to act on gun control.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsus capitolu.s. & worldnewtown shootingsandy hook elementary school shootinggun violencegun lawsgun controlschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUN VIOLENCE
Man sitting in Mercedes shot to death in Feltonville
Teen attending grad party shot for 2nd time in a year
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
Woman shot in East Mt. Airy
Man shot in head on Torresdale Avenue
More gun violence
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News