Some cities and states commemorated Columbus Day Monday.But others are joining a growing trend to replace it with Indigenous Peoples' Day and the big question is could Pennsylvania join that list?The idea is to instead honor and recognize Native Americans, with the argument that Columbus did not "discover" America in 1492 but instead began the colonization of it.Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1937.Right now Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, South Dakota, and Vermont do not recognize it at all.Pennsylvania could be next.Democratic State Representative Chris Rabb whose district covers Philadelphia is introducing legislation to officially change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day here in our city and across the state.There's the sign outside his office, saying they are closed Monday for just that.The public schools in Philadelphia are open Monday, no longer considering the day a holiday.