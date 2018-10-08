COLUMBUS DAY

Pennsylvania State Representative proposes replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Should we rename Columbus Day?: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., October 8, 2018

By
Some cities and states commemorated Columbus Day Monday.

But others are joining a growing trend to replace it with Indigenous Peoples' Day and the big question is could Pennsylvania join that list?

The idea is to instead honor and recognize Native Americans, with the argument that Columbus did not "discover" America in 1492 but instead began the colonization of it.

Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1937.

Right now Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, South Dakota, and Vermont do not recognize it at all.

Pennsylvania could be next.

Democratic State Representative Chris Rabb whose district covers Philadelphia is introducing legislation to officially change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day here in our city and across the state.

There's the sign outside his office, saying they are closed Monday for just that.

The public schools in Philadelphia are open Monday, no longer considering the day a holiday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newscolumbus day
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLUMBUS DAY
More cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day
Food, family, heritage at Columbus Day Parade
South Philly's Italian Market celebrates 100th anniversary
Columbus Day Parade sails through South Philly
More columbus day
POLITICS
Register to vote: Deadlines near in Pa., N.J., Del.
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
More Politics
Top Stories
Report: Eagles RB Ajayi out for the season with ACL tear
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
Police investigate acts of anti-Columbus Day vandalism
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Hiker from Marlton, N.J. missing in Colorado
Outrage over proposal to pave over Upper Dublin athletic field
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Show More
Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision
Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill
Officials: Body found in Roxborough victim of stabbing
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured
More News