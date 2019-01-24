GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Shutdown leaves workers in need, putting strain on charities

By ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON --
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss another paycheck on Friday as the government shutdown continues.

That's making it harder to feed their families, which means they are more reliant on charities. But all that need is now putting a strain on the organizations trying to help.

January and February are already low donations months at Philabundance coming out of the holidays, and now with the government shutdown they're feeling the burden even more

"Every week Philabundance is feeding 90,000 people and we're not meeting the need in the Delaware Valley as it is. So when we have a crisis like the government shutdown it's draining our resources a little bit more," said director of communications Stef Arck-Baynes.

The Delaware Valley has about 700,000 people who face hunger every day, and now with the government shutdown they estimate there are about 45,000 more people who are impacted and possibly facing food insecurity, according to Philadbundance.

To cope with that, Philabundance has started an emergency market that - once a week - will bring resources closer to people who can't afford to spend the gas to get to them.

However, the new sites also means they need even more donations.

"We can say we saw about 253 employees, a lot of whom were IRS employees, yesterday," said Arck-Banes.

On top of all this, some public benefits like SNAP aren't guaranteed in March and many people on SNAP are also on WIC.

Maternity Care Coalition, who serves low income families and pregnant moms, is seeing some new people reaching out because they can't afford diapers and formula without an income.

Complicating matters: February benefits were distributed in January.

"If you do really need something a little bit later and you've already consumed it, you're not going to have the resources to feed and take care of your family. So that's how it's impacted. It's that uncertainty of how you can plan," said Fray.

Many organizations say they'll definitely have to plan through at least February since workers won't get paid till two weeks after the shutdown ends.
