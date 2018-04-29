Skilled immigrants rally for change in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Skilled immigrants from India rallied at New Jersey's State House Annex in Trenton, on Sunday.
They want lawmakers to remove quotas on H-1-B work visas and green cards.
The group Green Card Reform says the practice has created a system with no real path to permanent residence or citizenship for immigrants with advanced degrees and specialized training.
They say the practices of the Trump administration have made a bad situation worse.
Supporters at the rally say annual limits on visas and green cards must be removed to create a fairer system for all immigrants.
