Skilled immigrants rally for change in Trenton

Skilled immigrants from India rallied at New Jersey's State House Annex in Trenton, on Sunday.They want lawmakers to remove quotas on H-1-B work visas and green cards.The group Green Card Reform says the practice has created a system with no real path to permanent residence or citizenship for immigrants with advanced degrees and specialized training.They say the practices of the Trump administration have made a bad situation worse.Supporters at the rally say annual limits on visas and green cards must be removed to create a fairer system for all immigrants.-----