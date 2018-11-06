Some glitches, but good turning out Philly and Pa. suburbs

The rainy weather on Tuesday didn't seem to dampen voter turnout for Election Day 2018.We found dedicated voters at a polling place at the fire station on Frankfort Avenue in Mayfair."Duty to do it," said Pat Tolan of Mayfair. "Rain, shine. Come out."Officials report strong turnout, but a glitch in two booths earlier in the day meant some like Susan Silcox were given the wrong ballot."I went in and when I came out I realized I wanted to vote for Patty-Pat Kozlowski and she was not on the list of people to vote for," Silcox said.Officials say the booths were fixed by 8 a.m. Tuesday.The line forming at Union fire company in Bensalem stretched even before the doors opened at 7. Across Lower Bucks, regular voters say they seem to have more company this year."There's a big line. I just waited 15 minutes to get in and vote. Usually, don't have to wait," said Walt Newman.Dur-6"There's a huge amount of division between the parties. I think it's important your voice is heard," said Geoff Rhine of Bensalem.Meanwhile in Chester, Delaware County, at least one polling place opened late after, Democratic city councilwoman Elizabeth Williams says, Republican county election officials didn't show up to open the booths."We came out anticipation to run elections because word was on the street that they weren't going to show up, so people let us know. We prepared ourselves for that," she said.Action News contacted Chester County officials about the delayed opening but they have not yet responded.Meanwhile in Montgomery County, there were plenty of stickers left by 3 p.m. despite a better-than-average turnout at Conshohocken borough hall.That's where we met Mani Woodroffe, who is a newly-minted US citizen from Granada who is voting for the first time in this election.He says there's a lot on the line in this election and importance of this moment wasn't lost on him."I know I had to do it," Woodroffe said. "I'm definitely all about it."------