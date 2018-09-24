U.S. & WORLD

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein heading to White House, expecting to be fired, sources say

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The news came on the heels of reporting that at a May 2017 meeting between Rosenstein and then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a week after President Donald Trump had fired James Comey as director, Rosenstein suggested that McCabe or others wear a wire when speaking with the president, according to memos McCabe made of the conversation, sources familiar with them told ABC News.

Additionally, sources told ABC News that, according to the memos, Rosenstein told McCabe he could recruit members of the president's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office for being unfit. Rosenstein believed he would be able to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to sign on, according to the sources.

Trump told Geraldo Rivera in an interview aired Monday that he's looking at what, if anything, to do about Rosenstein's reported actions. The New York Times first reported that in 2017, Rosenstein had proposed secretly recording Trump and suggested his removal from office. Trump laid blame for the controversy at the feet of his attorney general.

"He was hired by Jeff Sessions," Trump said in the interview, which was aired on "Fox & Friends." As for Rosenstein's future, Trump says, "We will make a determination. It's certainly a very sad story."

Rosenstein issued a pair of denials, saying The Times report is inaccurate.

More from ABC News.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpthe white house
U.S. & WORLD
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
School bus driver accused of allowing students to take the wheel
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Church catches fire hours before firefighter's wedding
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
New misconduct accusations roil Kavanaugh nomination
Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops in Philly
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Watch Sept. 23 Inside Story: Bill Cosby sentencing on Monday
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen shot outside Central High School, lockdown lifted
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Cosby lawyers argue over Pennsylvania's sex predator law
Cosby accusers say they hope he is sentenced to jail time
Search continues for suspected child sex offender in New Hope
Ben Franklin Bridge lane restrictions expected until afternoon
Woman charged with arson following large apartment complex fire
New misconduct accusations roil Kavanaugh nomination
Show More
Wentz leads Eagles to 20-16 comeback win over Colts
School bus driver accused of allowing students to take the wheel
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp Today, Steadier Rain Tonight
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
More News