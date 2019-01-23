South Philly emergency market opens for federal workers

There are 45,000 people in the Philadelphia area affected by the government shutdown.There have been higher than normal TSA sick calls but security screening is still operating more or less normally at Philadelphia International Airport.So far they haven't had to close any checkpoints yet like at some other airports.The airport has now opened a food pantry. All federal employees with ID can use it, not just airport workers.Individuals and companies like the Fruit Guys and Brown Family ShopRite have been dropping off donations since last week. The response has been overwhelming, but it's not enough.Now, Philabundance is opening an emergency market starting Wednesday.It's open to all federal workers, and, for this too, you do need your ID.The market will be open Wednesdays for one hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, and is located at Front and Tasker streets under I-95 in South Philadelphia.This is the first time Philabundance has opened an emergency food market for federal workers, but the need is there and it's growing with each passing day.Local 98 is also making donations to TSA workers, including food trucks to serve hot meals. The trucks will also be back Friday.-----