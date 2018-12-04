Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol

WASHINGTON --President George H.W. Bush's casket received visits from recognizable sports icons, some of whom he welcomed to the White House during his administration.
On Tuesday, athletic and coaching figures, including Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, Albert Pujols and Mike Kzyzewski, stood in reverence to the president's casket.
President Bush's body is lying in state inside the Capitol Rotunda.
ABC13's Tom Abrahams captured the group just outside the rotunda.
Peyton Manning, Jim Nantz, and other legendary athletes outside the Rotonda to pay the respects to @GeorgeHWBush #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/CCHuY4mmiW— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) December 4, 2018
