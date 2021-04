Pa. State Rep. wants to ban transgender student-athletes from playing women's sports

The national debate over whether transgender girls should be prohibited from playing on girl’s sports teams is taking center stage in Pennsylvania. Helping lead the charge is Philly State Rep Martina White. @6abc pic.twitter.com/QaJXigPoOW — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 7, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Do transgender girls have a competitive edge in women's sports?It's something a group of state lawmakers, many of whom are former student-athletes, are hoping to level the playing field.The national debate, which includes 35 states, is now taking center stage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Five Republican women representatives have introduced legislation in that would ban transgender youth from taking part in school sports for the gender with which they identify."Really it's common sense," said State Rep. Martina White, a Republican who represents the 170th Legislative District in Pennsylvania. "(It) allows for women to have an equal playing field when they're out there participating in athletics. And if a transgender athlete would like to participate in any kind of sport, they still have that opportunity, it's just they would have to compete against the biological sex they are born with.""If you want to protect women's sports, fund it, anything else beyond that, it's ridiculous," said C.C Tellez, associate director of LGBTQ programming of Students Run Philly Style.Tellez helps lead Outpace , a program affiliated with Students Run Philly Style, which offers safe spaces for LGBTQ members through running."Knowing that there's this bill coming into play, it makes me feel and other peers in the LGBTQ community feel like they can't be who they want to be or say who they are," said high school junior Morgan Parkin, who runs in the programThe bill was introduced this week and goes into committee. Governor Tom Wolf has threatened to veto it.