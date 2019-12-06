Students hold 'Climate Strike' protest in Philly

. Dozens of students skipping class today and holding a rally in Center City. They are calling for something to be done about climate change. Updates @6abc pic.twitter.com/6Ulhu0PzWi — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) December 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of students have taken to the streets in Philadelphia to demand government action to fight climate change.This will be the second time this fall that students have marched in Center City.A march was held in September outside of Philadelphia City Hall.Today's "Climate Strike" protest is occurring across the street at Paine Plaza.Other rallies with students are planned across the world as the United Nations holds its annual climate conference.