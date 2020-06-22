Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court is expected to rule on a landmark abortion case that could limit women's access to abortions.
The case centers on a Louisiana state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic.
The decision could indicate how the conservative-majority court will treat reproductive rights in the years to come.
Last week, the court surprised many by delivering two major wins considered favorable to liberals.
