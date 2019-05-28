Politics

Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to a Berks County school district's policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

The justices on Tuesday rejected an appeal from students who argued that allowing transgender students to use the same facilities violated their right to privacy.

The court's order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling that held the Boyertown School District could continue to allow transgender students the choice of what facilities to use.

The students are represented by the conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom.
