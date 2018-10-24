Suspicious packages were found at the homes of the Clintons and Obamas on Wednesday morning.A potentially workable explosive device was found at the Chappaqua, New York home of Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.The New Castle police and the FBI are investigating.The package was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. by someone who checks the Clintons' mail Wednesday morning. It was addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton.Meantime, a suspicious package was also discovered at Former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, DC. That one was addressed to the former president.The Secret Service released a statement saying that their protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.FULL STATEMENT:Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County, New York.-----