The impact of the government shutdown on local workers

In the Delaware Valley, families impacted by the Shutdown are facing difficult decisions.Furloughed IRS workers in Philadelphia entering and exiting the 30th Street facility in increasing numbers.One worker was called back on Thursday."Yes I have been recalled and we are just working without pay, but it will come eventually. It seems like every day a few more people are coming," said IRS worker Bill Pancoast.For 20 plus days thousands of IRS workers in Philadelphia have been furloughed.Another IRS worker, Alex Jay Berman was making lunch for his son Hunter on Friday and keeping the family dogs in line.Berman is also married to an IRS worker."My wife has gone back to work today without pay, and I'm going to work without pay on Tuesday," he said.Berman, a Vice President in the local chapter of the National Treasury Workers Union prior to the shutdown says his focus was on labor issues, but during this recall, he will do whatever job he is assigned."I'll do whatever asked to do," said Berman.IRS Workers say they want to work and will work but working without pay can cause a cash flow issue that can weigh heavily on some.Berman put it this way. "When you have people who are too busy worrying about how they are getting to work, too busy worrying about gas in their cars or how they are going to pay the mortgage at the end of the month, how they are going to pay the credit card bills piling up now, you will not get the proper quality of work that we pride ourselves in giving."Those in charge in Washington are hoping the recall of workers will bring a sense of normal when it comes to tax forms and tax returns.Berman says, if you want normal, just cancel the shutdown.------