Senator Chris Coons on failure and success in The Travel Mug Podcast with Matt O'Donnell

By
Back in 2010, Chris Coons was the Democratic county executive of New Castle County, Delaware and preparing for what he thought would be the underdog fight of his career. Just about anyone who knew anything about Delaware politics predicted Coons would face Rep. Michael Castle (R-Delaware) in the battle for a US Senate seat that November - and would lose really badly.

But something crazy happened: Castle, a widely respected, long-time moderate Republican with huge name recognition, lost the GOP primary to political upstart Christine O'Donnell. Suddenly, Coons went from being a Democratic sacrificial lamb to the overwhelming favorite to win the senate seat once held by Joe Biden.

This particular podcast is an exercise in analyzing a decision we all sometimes face: whether or not to go for something that seems out of reach. As with the case of now-Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware), sometimes you just never know what is going to happen in the future.
