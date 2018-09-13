But something crazy happened: Castle, a widely respected, long-time moderate Republican with huge name recognition, lost the GOP primary to political upstart Christine O'Donnell. Suddenly, Coons went from being a Democratic sacrificial lamb to the overwhelming favorite to win the senate seat once held by Joe Biden.
This particular podcast is an exercise in analyzing a decision we all sometimes face: whether or not to go for something that seems out of reach. As with the case of now-Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware), sometimes you just never know what is going to happen in the future.
