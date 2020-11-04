Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory

Ways Biden can win

Ways Trump can win

When will we know who wins?

The 2020 presidential election is still too close to call Wednesday morning and political nerds are crunching the numbers, trying to figure out who will reach 270 electoral college votes first and win the presidency.As of 6 a.m. PT, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have paths to victory, depending on how the remaining battleground states are called.The pivotal states that are still too close to call are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.If Biden wins in the west in Arizona and Nevada, where he's leading Wednesday morning, then he needs only two of the following three states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (As of 6 a.m. PT, Biden has a narrow lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, but Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania. There are still lots of votes to be counted, especially in Pennsylvania.)A surprise win in Georgia would make the electoral map even rosier for Biden. With hypothetical wins in the Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, Biden would reach 260 of the 270 electoral votes needed. Then he would only need one other battleground state to fall his way to secure victory.Trump's paths to victory are a little more scattered across the map. There's one scenario where he wins in the outstanding southern states, Georgia and North Carolina, but even that puts him about 23 electoral votes shy of victory. He'd need a combination of any two other battleground states to win (Arizona + Nevada, Wisconsin + Michigan, Michigan + Pennsylvania, etc.).As of 6 a.m. PT, Trump has a lead in Georgia, North Carolina and also Pennsylvania. Still, winning all of those puts him just shy of 270, so he'd need to win one more key undecided state to secure reelection.It's too soon to say when one candidate will have a decisive victory over the other, but this outcome was expected by political analysts. With a record number of mail-in votes cast, this election was expected to take longer to count than years past.The most outstanding votes that still need to be counted, as of Wednesday morning, are in Pennsylvania and Michigan.Stay with ABC News for the latest updates.