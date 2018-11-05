ELECTION 2018

Election 2018 diversity: These candidates would make history on Tuesday if they win

It's a record year for diversity among candidates, so be a part of history - VOTE! (Source: New York Times)

A handful of candidates are poised to make history if they win Tuesday's elections.

This year is one of the most diverse sets of races for Congress and governor seats ever, according to a New York Times report looking at candidates of color, female candidates and LGBT candidates.

The potentially history-making races could produce the nation's first transgender governor and the first Somali-American in Congress, among others. Here's a look at some of those candidates.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Georgia
If elected: Abrams would be the country's first black female governor.

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist speaks during campaign news conference in Vergennes, Vt.

Christine Hallquist, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Vermont
If elected: Hallquist would be the country's first openly transgender governor.

Jared Polis, Democratic candidate for Colorado's governorship, speaks during the first stop of a statewide bus tour to drum up support among Democrats Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

Jared Polis, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Colorado
If elected: Polis would be the country's first openly gay male governor.

In this June 28, 2018, photo Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan speaks during the Idaho District 18 Democrats Campaign Kickoff BBQ in Boise, Idaho.

Paulette Jordan, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Idaho
If elected: Jordan would be the country's first Native American governor.

In this Oct. 6 photo, Young Kim, a candidate who is running for a U.S. House seat in the 39th District in California, smiles outside her campaign office in Yorba Linda, Calif.

Young Kim, Republican
Running for: House of Representatives in California's 39th district
If elected: Kim would be the first Korean-American female ever elected to Congress.

Minnesota 5th Congressional District candidate, Democrat Ilhan Omar, listens during a roundtable against gun violence Friday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Ilhan Omar, Democrat
Running for: House of Representatives in Minnesota's 5th district
If elected: Omar would be the first Somali-American ever elected to Congress. Along with Rashida Tlaib, who is running in Michigan, she could be the first or one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., goes over the rules in a television studio prior to a televised debate with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Phoenix.

Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat
Running for: Senator of Arizona
If elected: Sinema would become the country's first bisexual Senator. She is already the first bisexual Congresswoman.
