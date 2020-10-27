Today is last day to apply for mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania, Tuesday Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot if you want it counted in the election.
Voters can request, receive, mark and cast their mail ballot at their county election office. You must be in line by 5 p.m. Tuesday to qualify.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Pennsylvania voters can drop off their mail-in or absentee ballots at drop box locations, at their county election office or at another officially designated location until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
"Drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to drop off their ballots prior to or on election day," Secretary Boockvar said in a statement last week. "I urge those who are voting by mail ballot this election to consider dropping off their ballot in person to ensure that it is received by their county on time."
Voters may apply online or go to their county election office or other officially designated location to apply for, vote and return their ballot all in one visit. After October 27, voters may still return their ballots in person, but can no longer apply for a mail ballot.
In Philadelphia, the city's 17 satellite offices will be opening at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to receive ballots. Offices will remain open to process applications and issue ballots for those Philadelphia voters who are in line by 5 p.m.
The satellite offices will remain open through Election Day, November 3, for voters who wish to drop off their mail ballots, need a replacement ballot, or apply for an emergency absentee ballot.
Under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot, or need an emergency absentee ballot.
Voters who apply for and receive a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their entire mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including both envelopes.
If a voter applies for a mail ballot but does not return it and no longer has the mail ballot and envelopes, they may vote by provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.