4 Pennsylvania primary ballot questions explained, Philly DA race, find your polling place

The story behind the first two ballot questions revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic and the way Democratic Governor Tom Wolf handled it.
David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the government watchdog group Committee of 70, says, "There were some Republican legislators who were unhappy with what they saw as the governor's executive authority. They thought maybe that was too much and that the power should be shared with the General Assembly."
Those ballot questions, if passed, would amend the state constitution, stripping the governor of the unilateral authority to end a disaster declaration and reduce the duration of a disaster declaration from 90 days to 21 days with legislative approval needed for an extension.
"If you want to share that power with 253 members of the General Assembly, then you vote yes. If you think things are the way they should be right now with that power concentrated in the hands of the governor, you vote no," explained Thornburgh.
It's important to note that if you are registered "independent," and voting in person Tuesday, remember that while you are allowed to make your voice heard regarding the ballot questions, Pennsylvania is still among only a handful of states where independents are not allowed to vote for candidates in a primary election.
"You'll go into the booth and they'll flick a switch that only shows the constitutional amendments and charter amendment. Therefore, you won't have a shot at voting for the candidates," he says.
The third ballot question, if passed, would also amend the state constitution, prohibiting the denial of equal rights because of race or ethnicity.
The fourth question would make municipal fire and emergency medical service companies eligible for loans that are already available to volunteer companies.
Philadelphia District Attorney Race
Host Tamala Edwards conducts back-to-back solo interviews with former homicide prosecutor and Democratic primary challenger Carlos Vega and incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner. She discusses the rising murder rate, new strategies to curb violence, their individual records and efforts on solving crime, and how they plan to keep Philadelphia's streets safe for residents.
Republican lawyer Chuck Peruto is unopposed for the Republican nod.
Polling Information
Here is information for voters from the Pennsylvania Department of State:
Polls are open on Tuesday, May 18 (Election Day) from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
You can find your polling place using the Department of State's online lookup tool.
When you arrive at the polling place, you will check in with the poll workers. Follow their instructions, as the check-in process may have changed.
If you are eligible to vote a regular ballot, you will either hand mark a paper ballot or vote using a ballot marking device. All Pennsylvania voting systems have been updated since 2018, and the voting systems are different from one county to another. Learn about your county's voting system.
If you are not eligible to vote a regular ballot, you may be provided a provisional ballot. Learn about provisional ballots.
What if I requested a mail-in or absentee ballot?
- If you already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot, you cannot vote at your polling place on election day.
- If you did not return your mail-in or absentee ballot and you want to vote in person, you have two options:
- Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.
- If you don't surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county board of elections will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
What if I have a problem?
- If you need help voting or if you cannot use the voting system because of a disability, ask the poll workers about accessible voting options.
- If a poll worker determines that you are not eligible to vote a regular ballot, you may ask to vote a provisional ballot. Your provisional ballot will be counted if election officials determine that you are eligible to vote in person on election day.