Tom Wolf wins 2nd term as Pennsylvania governor

Democrat Tom Wolf has won a second term as Pennsylvania governor, beating brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner.Wolf's victory in Tuesday's election sends him back to Harrisburg to share power with a Republican-controlled Legislature that fought him in two extended budget battles.Wolf has said he'll continue advancing his first-term priorities, among them trying to fix funding inequities in public schools. Joining him as lieutenant governor will be John Fetterman, who drew national attention for his efforts to improve the impoverished town of Braddock over 13 years as mayor.Wagner, a former state senator and waste-hauling millionaire, mostly self-financed his campaign.He didn't help himself with a penchant for eyebrow-raising off-the-cuff comments. He told Wolf to put on a catcher's mask because, he said, he was "going to stomp all over" the incumbent's face with golf spikes.------