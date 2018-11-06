POLITICS

Tom Wolf wins 2nd term as Pennsylvania governor

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf delivers victory speech following reelection, November 11, 2018

PHILADELPHIA --
Democrat Tom Wolf has won a second term as Pennsylvania governor, beating brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner.

Wolf's victory in Tuesday's election sends him back to Harrisburg to share power with a Republican-controlled Legislature that fought him in two extended budget battles.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns from Pennsylvania races

Wolf has said he'll continue advancing his first-term priorities, among them trying to fix funding inequities in public schools. Joining him as lieutenant governor will be John Fetterman, who drew national attention for his efforts to improve the impoverished town of Braddock over 13 years as mayor.

Wagner, a former state senator and waste-hauling millionaire, mostly self-financed his campaign.

He didn't help himself with a penchant for eyebrow-raising off-the-cuff comments. He told Wolf to put on a catcher's mask because, he said, he was "going to stomp all over" the incumbent's face with golf spikes.

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns from races nationwide

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newsgov. tom wolf
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
Sen. Bob Menendez defeats Hugin in New Jersey
Tom Carper wins 4th term for Delaware US Senate seat
More Politics
Top Stories
National Election Results and Trends from ABC News
Pennsylvania Election Results
New Jersey Election Results
Delaware Election Results
LIVE Election Night coverage from ABC News
Bob Casey beats Lou Barletta in Senate race
Sen. Bob Menendez defeats Hugin in New Jersey
Tom Carper wins 4th term for Delaware US Senate seat
Show More
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Pa. man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
More News