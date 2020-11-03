Politics

TONIGHT: Watch live, local Election Night coverage wherever you stream Action News

Watch LIVE election coverage on-demand with the 6abc streaming TV app.
Polls are open and Election Day 2020 is underway in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Throughout the evening, you can count on Action News as we bring you live, local election coverage.

Streaming coverage starts at 7 p.m. on 6abc.com and on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, and Android TV.

Our team will have live updates and analysis from civic and political leaders.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch election night coverage on-demand with the 6abc streaming TV app.

If you don't already have the 6abc streaming TV app, here's what you need to know!

