Pat Toomey won't run for U.S. Senate again, AP source says

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania will not seek re-election in 2022, according to a person with direct knowledge of Toomey's plans.

Also, Toomey will not run for governor in 2022, when the seat becomes open, said the person, who did not want to be named divulging information from private conversations before Toomey announces it publicly.

Toomey, who is serving his second term in the presidential battleground state, will make the announcement Monday, the person said. His office scheduled an announcement for 10 a.m. in Bethlehem, near Toomey's home in suburban Allentown.

A spokesperson at Toomey's Senate office declined comment Sunday when asked whether the senator will announce that he is not running again.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Toomey's plans.

Toomey's announcement comes as a surprise. He is Pennsylvania's only statewide elected Republican official, outside of the courts, and had been widely considered the shoo-in nominee if he decided to run for governor in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.
